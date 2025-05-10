England considering hosting remainder of IPL 2025 if approached by BCCI

New Delhi [India] May 10 : England might consider organising Indian Premier League (IPL) games if the England and Wales Cricket Board is approached by Indian and global cricket bodies seeking assistance to finish the tournament, reported Sky Sports.

The IPL still has 12 matches to be played in the group stage before a knockout stage featuring four play-off matches. Conversations regarding the tournament's conclusion are currently taking place in India.

Shifting games to England would pose challenges because of the busy timetables of both domestic and international competitions.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation," a statement from the board said.

Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), told ANI, "Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the Punjab Kings franchisee, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this."

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources toldas tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and Loc with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor