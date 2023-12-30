England cricket duo of Stuart Broad and Marcus Trescothick named in New Year’s Honours List

London, Dec 30 England cricket duo of former players Stuart Broad and Marcus Trescothick have both been named in the New Year’s Honours List. Broad, 37, who retired from cricket this summer with 604 Test wickets to his name, is awarded a Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to cricket.

With 604 scalps in Tests, Broad sits at fifth place on the all-time list of wicket-takers in the format, and is one of only two fast bowlers to take over 600 wickets, his long-time bowling partner Anderson. Broad has also picked 178 wickets in 121 ODIs and 65 wickets in 56 T20Is since his international debut in August 2006.

Broad retired on a high from international cricket in July this year after hitting a six on the last ball he faced and took the final wicket in England’s fifth Test victory in the Men’s Ashes at The Oval, securing a 2-2 series draw. He also earned himself a second place in BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

“All I ever wanted to do was play cricket, and to have had the career that I was able to enjoy and to receive honours like this is incredibly special. I’m very proud that my contributions to cricket have been recognised, and it means a lot to me and my family,” said Broad in a statement.

Trescothick, 48, was one of England’s most successful opening batters and after retirement, he is currently the lead batting coach of the men’s team. He is awarded an Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his work as an ambassador for mental health.

“It’s a huge honour to have been awarded an OBE. I was delighted in 2005 when we were recognised as a team with MBEs but this is very special. I’ve always wanted to let people know my story and to try and raise awareness to help anyone who may be struggling with poor mental health alongside the Professional Cricketers’ Association, so recognition of that work means a lot,” he said.

Both Broad and Trescothick are seeing their current honours upgraded. Trescothick was awarded an MBE in 2005 after England Men historically regained the Ashes, and Broad initially received an MBE in 2017. Robin Varley, Patricia Gaywood, Duncan Holden and Robert Nellies have also received New Year’s honours for their service to cricket.

“As a whole game we’re absolutely delighted to see Stuart and Marcus honoured in this way. They have been fantastic ambassadors for cricket for many years, and they have played a major role in helping build the profile of our game and in turn bringing more people into our sport.”

“Stuart has long been an inspirational figure and will be remembered as a true great of English cricket, and the spectacular nature of his retirement this summer was the perfect farewell.”

“It’s also so fitting that Marcus has now been recognised both for his achievements on the field and for his bravery in talking so honestly about his own mental health challenges which has helped so many people.”

"I would also like to pay tribute to all those hard-working people who have been honoured for their work in cricket. I am delighted to be able to share with them my warmest congratulations, on behalf of everyone in our game,” said Richard Thompson, Chair of the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

--IANS

