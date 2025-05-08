England Cricketers in PSL 2025 Consider Returning Home Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions Following Operation Sindoor: Report

Several England cricketers playing in the Pakistan Super League 2025 are reportedly considering returning home following India’s military action named Operation Sindoor. The airstrikes were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. The Indian Army targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These camps were linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Indian Army stated that it took extra care to avoid civilian casualties and refrained from targeting Pakistan’s military assets. The Indian government said the strikes were a necessary step to dismantle the terror infrastructure responsible for repeated attacks inside Indian territory. The cross-border action has caused concern among foreign nationals in Pakistan, including international cricketers.

Seven England players are currently participating in PSL 2025. The group includes Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Luke Wood. English coaches Ravi Bopara and Alexandra Hartley are also involved in the tournament.

According to telecomasia.net, Willey and Jordan have informed their franchise, Multan Sultans, that they wish to leave the league. Their team has been eliminated from the playoff race and has only one match left in the group stage. However, the other England players have chosen to remain in Pakistan for now.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and the Professional Cricketers’ Association are reportedly closely monitoring the situation. While they have not advised players to exit Pakistan yet, that guidance could change if the UK government issues new directives or if tensions escalate further.

Accorindg to the reports, on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board assured that the PSL will continue as scheduled despite the rising cross-border tensions. The final group stage match is set for May 11, followed by the playoffs from May 13 to May 18.