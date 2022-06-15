England docked WTC points, for slow over-rate in Trent Bridge Test after win against New Zealand

England were docked World Test Championship points despite their unbelievable run-chase against New Zealand in the second Test match at Trent Bridge. The Ben Stokes-led side were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate which led to a 40% fine on all players but more importantly cost them two WTC points, said ICC. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target."England, whose points tally rose to 42 after their incredible win, now sit at the 8th spot on the World Test Championship standings with only 40 points. Their point percentage also took a hit, which fell from 25 to 23.80," said a statement from ICC.

The ICC stated: "In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, England have been penalised two World Test Championship points from their total tally."England players were also fined 40% of their match fee for the slow over rate, in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time."England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the charges levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Martin Saggers, and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."England pulled off a chase for the ages thanks to a 92 ball 136-run knock from Jonny Bairstow and an unbeaten 75 off jjust 70 balls by captain Ben Stokes. England are leading three-match series 2-0.



