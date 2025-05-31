England draft Potts as replacement for Overton in playing XI for second ODI against WI

London [UK], May 31 : England have drafted Matthew Potts in their playing XI as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton for the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday at Sophia Gardens.

Overton was ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series against the Caribbean side with a broken finger. Durham's speedster Potts is now set to make his 10th ODI appearance for England during the second ODI.

"Matthew Potts has been selected to come in as his replacement and is set to make his 10th ODI appearance for England," the ECB said while announcing the playing XI for the second ODI on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Overton sustained an injury during England's first ODI against the 'Men in Maroon'. While bowling his second ball of the over during the West Indies' pursuit of a daunting 401-run target.

"Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining Metro Bank one-day internationals and the Vitality IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger," the ECB said in a statement.

Overton dropped a fast-travelling return catch off Keacy Carty and immediately went off the field for treatment while clutching his right hand. After receiving treatment, Overton returned to bowl five more overs and secure his career-best figures of 3/22. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.

In his influential spell, Overton removed Roston Chase and Matthew Forde with short-pitched deliveries. For his third scalp, he deceived Gudakesh Motie with a slower ball.

England will be keen on taking an unassailable 2-0 lead following their 238-run triumph in the series opener at Edgbaston.

England Playing XI for second ODI against the West Indies: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts. Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

