England have their best chance since 2010-11: Stuart Broad drops massive Ashes prediction

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Former England pace bowling mainstay Stuart Broad believes the Three Lions have the best shot to stand triumphant in the Ashes for the first time in Australia since 2010-11.

This Ashes will be a crucial Test for England, fuelled by their aggressive 'Bazball' brand of cricket. During England's harrowing run, they are yet to win a Test, let alone an Ashes series in Australia, since their famous triumph in 2010/11. England last won the prized urn in 2015 on their home soil.

The first Test will begin next week on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Ahead of the series opener, the 39-year-old believes his former side has a genuine shot of changing the course of history.

"I believe that England has their best chance since 2010-11, but they have to start well in Perth. We don't know what the pitch will be. I don't think they've played a Test at this stadium. The one per cent is that England are not starting at the Gabba. I'm delighted to be honest. As an England player, when you arrive there, you're walking into the Aussie backyard," Broad said as quoted from SEN.

"I remember so well, I was facing a hat-trick ball from Siddle, I was sure the crowd were shouting 'kill kill kill'. I'm sure they weren't, but all I could think about was the crowd. The Gabba has an amazing aura, and England has some scars there. They will be delighted the first Test isn't at the Gabba, they will be thrilled," Broad added.

Broad had previously fired shots at England's oldest rival by labelling the current Baggy Greens as the worst side since 2010/11, which led to a war of words. He explained the context behind his remark and outlined Australia's unsettled state by highlighting the number of question marks that exist on the team.

"I made a comment and I still believe that this Australian team is the worst since England won in 2010-11. A bit of that was taken out of context; I was specifically talking about Ashes cricket and England's tour of Australia. This, I think, is the first time in a long time Australia have got question marks on their team," Broad said.

"They've named a big squad while England seem settled in the battling unit - particularly that top 7, you know what's coming. There's more question marks over Australia for this series than for many a year because the Aussies might not be as good as they have been and England might be better than they have been," Broad concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor