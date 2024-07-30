England head coach hails impact of newcomers after Test series win over West Indies

London [UK], July 30 : England Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum commended the new players pacer Gus Atkinson, wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and spinner Shoaib Bashir for their impressive performances in the series win against the West Indies.

The Test series against the West Indies marked a period of transition for England as they introduced fresh talent to their red-ball squad. The opening Test at Lord's was particularly significant as it saw James Anderson retire from international cricket after a remarkable career spanning over two decades.

England, however, appeared to have found a worthy successor in Gus Atkinson, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets and took home the Player of the Series award, as per ICC.

England also decided to move beyond Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow in the wicket-keeping role, placing their trust in 24-year-old Jamie Smith for the series. The Surrey player delivered impressive performances, scoring 70 and 95 while batting at number seven and also affecting 14 dismissals behind the stumps.

Shoaib Bashir, who debuted against India earlier this year, solidified his position as England's frontline spinner with a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second Test against the West Indies.

McCullum lauded the newcomers in the team, praising their stellar performances that led to a 3-0 win at home.

"Coming into the series, we knew we needed to make a couple of improvements to continue to improve as a side," McCullum said after the series as quoted by ICC.

"We brought in some new faces and some guys that have shown that they are very comfortable at the international level, and until you give some people opportunity, you do not know right?."

"What we have seen from Gus Atkinson, from Shoaib Bashir and Jamie Smiththese guys have shown that international cricket is where they belong and they have performed accordingly. It is really satisfying from that point of view, but also the growth of the side in general."

"I mean no changes ever are, are they?" McCullum said, acknowledging the conversations that they had with the players that were left out. "Keep in mind that the guys who have been in there before did a really good job for us. It is certainly no slight on them, but we felt that we needed to introduce some new guys, and guys with skillsets which would complement the rest of the guys in our line-up," he added.

Despite retiring from international cricket during the series, James Anderson remained with the team as a fast-bowling mentor for the duration of the series.

Though a decision has yet to be made regarding Anderson's future in the coaching setup, McCullum was pleased to have the English stalwart present to nurture the pace attack.

"Sometimes, when you are a player, you do not always give everything to everyone else, because you are worried about your own performance," McCullum added. "But the information he has (Anderson's) been able to pass on and the way he has fitted seamlessly into our group of coaches, we are so lucky to call upon that resource and the person he is."

"It is never easy but Jimmy seems really content right now, it is great to have him and I feel very lucky that he is part of our group," he added.

England's 3-0 victory propelled them from the bottom of the World Test Championship standings to the 6th spot, with a point-percentage of 36.54 per cent.

As they approach the crucial end of the WTC25 cycle, England face a packed Test calendar, with upcoming series against Sri Lanka (home), Pakistan (away), and New Zealand (away) scheduled for this year.

