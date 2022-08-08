England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Birmingham, Aug 8 England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Commonwealth Games Women's T20I bronze medal match against New Zealand in Birmingham on Sunday.

"Ecclestone was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'," said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an official release.

Apart from this, one demerit point has been added to Sophie's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The incident occurred following Sophie's dismissal in the 18th over of England's innings, when on return to the pavilion, she knocked a chair over with her bat. She admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

It meant that there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Eloise Sheridan, third umpire Claire Polosak and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi levelled the charge.

England missed out on a podium finish in the women's T20 event of Commonwealth Games after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the bronze medal match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor