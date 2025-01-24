England make changes to squad ahead of second T20I: Carse in, Atkinson out, Smith added

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 : England made a couple of changes to their squad for the 2nd T20I against India on Saturday. Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson in the playing XI for the match while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has been added to the squad, taking the total to 12 players, as per Wisden.

This follows news that all-rounder Jacob Bethell was absent due to illness from the team's training session in Chennai, where the next game will take place.

Atkinson's exclusion isn't linked to injury or fitness, but after a tough outing in the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, where he gave up 38 runs in just two overs as India comfortably chased down 133 in 12.5 overs. Carse's last T20I appearance was in September against Australia, where he took 2/26, dismissing Travis Head and Tim David.

If Jacob Bethell isn't fit in time for the second T20I, and Smith will step in, England will have one fewer bowler but three options behind the stumps. Phil Salt kept wickets in Kolkata, with Jos Buttler continuing his role as a specialist batter, a position he adopted in England's previous Caribbean series. Bethell didn't bowl in the first T20I and managed only seven runs off 14 balls.

England will be keen to make a comeback after a comprehensive defeat in the first T20I. India's spinners, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, took five wickets to bowl England out for a mere 132.

Chakravarthy (3/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel each took two wickets.

India then cruised to victory, with Abhishek Sharma smashing an explosive 79 off 34 balls, including five fours and eight sixes.

England squad for second T20I against India: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Smith (wk).

