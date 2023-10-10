New Delhi [India], October 10 : Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who led his team to victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, believes that the men led by Jos Buttler have the determination and motivation to defend the title.

Morgan said that the greatest strength of Team England is the honesty in their changing room.

"One of England's strongest points over the last eight, or nine years has been how honest they are in the changing room and when they are not up to scratch they address it straight away. You know, in previous world cups where there have been setbacks, England have bounced back quite quickly and the motivation to do well and go and lift more silverware is driven quite strongly by the captain Jos Buttler," Morgan said, according to a video posted on ICC's Instagram handle.

After losing their opening match against New Zealand by nine wickets, England are playing their second World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Eoin Morgan is known for the transformation of England's white-ball cricket. England changed their style from orthodox to aggressive form of cricket which resulted in a successful campaign in the ODI World Cup 2019.

Buttler has carried forward the legacy of Morgan in the English team in 28 ODI matches where he has won 14 and lost 13. He has a 50 per cent win record in ODI.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the match being played at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

England lost to New Zealand by nine wickets in the opener. Bangladesh won their campaign opener against Afghanistan by six wickets.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

