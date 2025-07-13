"England must counter Bumrah early": Jonathan Trott emphasizes

London [UK], July 13 : As the Lord's Test heads into a crucial fourth day, former England batter Jonathan Trott believes that England must approach the challenge with clarity and composure, especially against India's new-ball attack.

England finished Day 3 with a slender lead of two runs, and with the match finely balanced, the hosts will be looking to build on that advantage and push India onto the back foot. Trott emphasised the importance of a solid start on Sunday, particularly in facing Jasprit Bumrah under potentially testing conditions.

"England will have to see off the new ball early. It is going to be a tough battle, and with the weather expected to stay clear, a full day's play is likely," said JioHotstar expert Trott.

"They must ensure Bumrah doesn't get into a rhythm playing straight and tight will be key," he added.

Trott also pointed out the swing on offer late on Day 3, which could once again pose questions for the English batters on Sunday.

"There was some swing on offer today, possibly due to the ball or the overhead conditions at Lord's. Whatever India brings on Day 4, England need to have clear answers," he noted.

After spending a long day in the field, Trott stressed the importance of recovery for the English side.

"Recovery tonight will be crucial so they can come out strong tomorrow," he said.

With the match delicately poised, England's approach in the first session of Day 4 could well dictate the momentum for the rest of the game. Extending the lead and applying scoreboard pressure on India will be at the top of their agenda as they aim to tilt the contest in their favour.

India finished the day with 387, the exact total that England piled up. After Shubman Gill's fiery exchange with Zak Crawley, England remained unscathed and ended the day with 2/0.

