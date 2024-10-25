England name Cox, Rehan as additional members for Caribbean Tour

London [UK], October 25 : England confirmed the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox and spinner Rehan Ahmed for their white-ball squad for the upcoming tour to the West Indies.

Both players are currently with the English Test side, which is playing the third Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. Cox is scheduled to return home and join the side, which will depart for Antigua on Monday, October 28. Rehan, who has been selected in England's XI for the third Test, is expected to arrive in the Caribbean later.

Having made his international debut in last month's T20I series against Australia, Cox is expected to earn his first ODI cap in the Caribbean, as Jos Buttler will miss the 50-over segment of the tour due to a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

Further, Cox is anticipated to serve as England's wicket-keeper during the New Zealand series, as Jamie Smith is expected to miss part of the series on paternity leave. The series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

Rehan is one of three wrist-spinners in England's squads, alongside Adil Rashid and the uncapped Yorkshire leg-spinner Jafer Chohan.

Liam Livingstone has been appointed captain for the ODI series, while Buttler will return for the T20I phase.

The tour will start with the first ODI of a three-match series at Antigua on October 31. The five-match T20I series will start from November 10.

England ODI squad: Liam Livingstone (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

