England name ODI and T20I squads for Caribbean tour

London [UK], November 12 : England on Sunday named new-look squads for their December white-ball tour of the West Indies, hoping to rebound from their flawed ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

Only six players from the WC campaign are included in England's squads for the upcoming tour. The ODI squad will play three matches against West Indies from December 3-9.

Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone join the white-ball skipper Jos Butler, with the first two 50-over matches to be played in Antigua.

The series presents Jos Buttler-led side with an opportunity to establish fresh long-term strategies in the 50-over game, while also looking ahead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be contested in the West Indies and the United States.

Moeen Ali, the oldest player in England's ODI World Cup team, has retained his T20I spot, but England appears to have moved on from Dawid Malan, who does not make the cut.

Barbados will host the third and final ODI and the opening T20I, before Grenada and Trinidad host two T20Is each. The Three Lions will also play five T20Is on the tour from December 12-21.

Josh Tongue, along with fellow seamer John Turner, has been picked in both T20I and ODI squads following a breakout home summer in the Test format. The 22-year-old has made an impression for Hampshire as well as the Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

After failing to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023, the series will represent the West Indies' return to international cricket, having last played when India visited in August. The team lost the three-match ODI series 2-1, but won the T20I series 3-2.

England squads:

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and John Turner.

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes.

