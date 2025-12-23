England Name Squad for ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026

England have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew has been named captain of the side. Rew recently featured on the England Lions tour of Australia and will lead the team at the global event.

Farhan Ahmed has been appointed vice-captain. Ahmed led the Under-19 team during Rew’s absence in the recent seven-match Youth ODI series against West Indies.

Left-arm spinner Ali Farooq has earned his first call-up to the national Under-19 squad.

England Under-19 head coach Michael Yardy said the team is well prepared for the tournament and believes the group has a strong balance.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the players to wear an England shirt at a World Cup and try to do something special,” Yardy said. “We have a balanced squad with players who already have county experience and who have built strong camaraderie while playing together at Under-19 level.”

The England Under-19 team will be based in Zimbabwe during the tournament and has been placed in Group C of the 16-team competition. England will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Harare on January 16. They will also face co-hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland in the group stage.

Three teams from each group will advance to the next round.

England Under-19 Squad:

Thomas Rew (captain), Farhan Ahmed (vice-captain), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan.