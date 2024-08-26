England names fresh-faced squad for white-ball series against Australia

New Delhi [India], August 26 : England has announced its squads for next month's home white-ball series against Australia, featuring several new faces and notable omissions, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, and Dan Mousley have earned their first call-ups for the T20 and ODI formats, with Brydon Carse returning after a three-month suspension for betting violations.

Uncapped bowler John Turner is also included in both squads.

Experienced players Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Chris Jordan, who played in the T20 World Cup in June, have not been selected.

Additionally, Tom Hartley, who travelled with the squad to the Caribbean but is yet to make his T20I debut, and Rehan Ahmed have been left out. Mark Wood will also miss the series due to injury.

Jos Buttler will lead the side, supported by interim head coach Marcus Trescothick, for the three T20Is and five ODIs. Buttler has not featured since the T20 World Cup, after suffering a calf strain while preparing for a league, but he hopes to make his return in Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final at Hove next week, ahead of the first T20I against Australia on September 11.

Warwickshire spin-bowling allrounders Bethell and Mousley have been rewarded for their impressive performances in the T20 Blast and The Hundred league, while Leicestershire's towering fast bowler Hull, standing at 6ft 7in, has quickly found himself included across all formats within a short span.

Bethell and Hull have been named in both the T20I and ODI squads, while Mousley will feature solely in the T20Is.

Jordan Cox is another potential debutant in the T20I series, nearly two years after his initial call-up for England's tour of Pakistan.

Cox was a key player for the Oval Invincibles, who recently secured back-to-back Hundred titles, and is currently part of the Test squad as a spare batter.

Saqib Mahmood, who was named Player of the Match in The Hundred final, is also returning to the T20I setup after struggling with back stress fractures over the past two years.

Brydon Carse, returning from a suspension following an anti-corruption investigation, is set to bolster England's pace attack alongside John Turner.

John Turner, who impressed during England's Caribbean tour last winter, has continued to show promise playing for Hampshire and the Trent Rockets.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will serve as preparation for next year's ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Five players from the Test squad, who were unavailable for the T20Is due to the short turnaround after the series against Sri Lanka, are included in the ODI squad. These are Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, and Matthew Potts. Meanwhile, veteran batsman Joe Root has been rested.

Jofra Archer has also been named in both the T20I and ODI squads, marking his potential return to ODI cricket for the first time since the 2022-23 tour of Bangladesh, after enduring a recurrence of his elbow injury.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor