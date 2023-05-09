"England need him, world cricket needs him as well": Chris Gayle on Jofra Archer's injury woes

London [UK], May 9 : Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle hopes to see Jofra Archer back at his best for England in the Ashes this summer.

Gayle said although England play good, aggressive cricket, they still need Jofra Archer in their Ashes side this summer.

Discussing Archer's injury woes, Gayle told Sky Sports: "It's sad to see. He's been out for a long time but it's good to see him back on the field. He missed a few games in the IPL. England need him; world cricket needs him as well. We need an express, entertainment from a fast bowler. I wish him all the best."

Archer hasn't played a Test since March 2021 and only returned to international cricket earlier this year after an absence of nearly two years, owing to elbow and back injuries which put his career in jeopardy.

There is hope that Archer will be able to play an important part in this summer's Ashes series, which starts on June 16 at Edgbaston, England, according to Sky Sports.

England captain Ben Stokes has indicated he wants eight fit seamers to call upon, all of whom can be rotated to share the burden, with Olly Stone, Mark Wood and Archer providing the express pace options.

"The cricket England play now is fantastic. They play good, aggressive cricket," Gayle told Sky Sports' Craig Slater at the Miami GP. "Brendon McCullum brings something special to the England Test side."

England managing director Rob Key has predicted that Archer will have a "massive impact" this summer. "We expect Jofra to be a massive part of that, and I think Jofra at some point will have a massive impact in the Ashes," he said to Sky Sports.

Stokes will lead England for the first time in an Ashes series, with the hosts looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, and -after a four-day Test against Ireland - it will all begin at Edgbaston on June 16.

