England pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of Sydney Ashes Test due to injury

Sydney [Australia], December 29 : England have been dealt a huge setback as fast bowler Gus Atkinson will miss the final match of the ongoing Ashes series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) due to injury, as per the ICC website.

Atkinson injured his left hamstring while bowling on the second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and was unable to return to the field.

Atkinson went wicketless in Perth and then took 3 for 151 from 33 overs in Brisbane, only to be dropped for the crucial match in Adelaide. He then registered figures of 3-48 in the fourth Ashes Test, which England won at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While announcing Atkinson's absence from the Sydney Test, England said they will not name a replacement for the fifth Test in Sydney starting on January 4.

"England Men's seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury. The Surrey right-armer left the field after bowling his fifth over of Australia's second innings during England's victory at the MCG in the fourth Test. England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test, which gets underway in Sydney on 4 January," England said via a statement, as quoted by ICC's website.

England, who have lost the Ashes, with the series scoreline reading 3-1, have already lost pace pair Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to injury on this tour, leaving fast bowlers Matthew Fisher and Matthew Potts in the squad as potential replacements for Atkinson.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue.

