England pacer James Anderson 'still trying to hold tears' after retiring from international cricket

London [UK], July 12 : As veteran England pacer bids adieu to a legendary Test career on Friday, James Anderson said that he is still trying to hold onto his tears.

Anderson drew curtains to a legendary Test career spanning 188 Test matches and more than two decades on a high note as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.

While speaking to Sky Cricket, Anderson said he is proud of himself for playing out 20-odd years.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. But yeah, I'm still trying to hold them [tears] back now, but I think I'm just really proud of playing for 20-odd years. [It] is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler," Anderson was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 41-year-old added that he is happy to 'make it this far'. Anderson added that he was 'lucky enough' to have an injury-free career.

"I'm just happy that I've made it this far. Happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. And yeah, play for England. It's the best job in the world, so I've been privileged to be able to do it for a long time," he added.

Speaking at the press interaction, the veteran pacer added that there had been different emotions when he saw his daughters ring the bell of the first Test match against West Indies at the Lord's.

"Yeah, has been different emotions, been so up and down. Saw my girls ring a bell on day one. Walking out today with both teams lined up again was pretty emotional. I forgot what I was actually trying to do with the ball. But yeah, it's been incredible. As I said, the reaction of crowds was phenomenal. I can't get my head around it right now," he added.

"But yeah, it's just been an amazing 20 years. Every moment, every great sports person, there is the family, mother, father, wife, kids, who allow you to do what you've done for so long," he added.

Anderson added that he is still 'gutted' to drop Gudakesh Motie's catch, which would have finished off the game.

"I'm still gutted to have dropped that catch to be honest. But yeah, it's been an amazing week. I've been quite overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground and the lads as well, just proud of what I've achieved," he further added.

The 41-year-old added that he was lucky to play with some amazing players in the England squad.

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing players. Some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game, but more importantly, some really good blokes and some friends that I've made for life," he added.

Recapping the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

