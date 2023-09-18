England pacer Jofra Archer set to travel with England's World Cup squad as reserve player

London [UK], September 18 : England speedster Jofra Archer will travel to India for the ODI World Cup with the Three Lions squad as a reserve player.

Archer was a notable absentee from England's 15-man squad for the World Cup due to an elbow injury.

However, on Monday England's national selector, Luke Wright confirmed that the 28-year-old pacer will travel with the squad as a reserve.

"Jofra Archer will be travelling with the squad to India. He is one of the reserves but we also need to look after him, focus on his rehab," Wright said as quoted from Sky Sports.

Another eye-catching change in England's squad was the inclusion of youngster Harry Brook who continues to rise in each format with time.

Due to back spasms, Jason Roy missed the four-match series against New Zealand, and Brook made a return to the ODI squad in his place.

Ben Stokes who reversed his retirement has enhanced his reputation in the 50-over format with a stellar 182 off 124 balls against New Zealand, the highest score by an England men's player in ODIs.

Dawid Malan also cemented his place in the XI in the New Zealand series by topping the run charts, knocking off his fifth ODI hundred as well.

Spinner Adil Rashid, who played only one game in the New Zealand series, is also cleared to make the squad.

Rashid experienced cramps in his only match and did not play the remainder of the series. Meanwhile, seamer Mark Wood is recovering from a sore heel at the end of the Ashes and is yet to play any competitive cricket since the final Ashes Test.

England's squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

