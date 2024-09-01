England players dominate draft pick for upcoming BBL edition

Melbourne [Australia], September 1 : England players dominated the men's Big Bash League draft, with Ben Duckett and Laurie Evans featuring among a host of Three Lions players for the 14th edition of the franchise.

A total of 14 England players will feature in the upcoming edition of the BBL. Duckett, who previously featured for the Brisbane Heat in the 2021-22 season, was drafted by the Melbourne Stars (platinum category) for their first pick.

Melbourne Renegades selected Laurie Evans after Perth Scorchers decided not to use their retention pick for the seasoned English batter.

Renegades, who had picked number two, went after James Vince, but the Sydney Sixers opted to use their retention pick and get the opener. Notably, the Sixers acquired the English cricketer despite him not being available for the whole season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The Sixers were the last in line to pick for the first two rounds. They allotted a gold category for West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. Sixers had pre-signed Hosein despite him being available for just seven games in the upcoming season.

Renegades also drafted young England batter Jacob Bethell, the 20-year-old earned a maiden call-up for the Three Lions for their upcoming white-ball series against Australia later in September.

West Indies batter Shai Hope, who was selected for the first time, became the Hobart Hurricanes' pick in the platinum category.

England pacer Chris Jordan, who Hurricanes pre-signed for two years, was allotted the platinum category alongside Hope. Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain rounded up the Hurricanes draft.

Rishad's upcoming stint in the BBL will mark his first T20 competition outside of the Bangladesh Premier League. He made his international debut for Bangladesh last year, and since then, he has established himself in the T20I set-up.

Brisbane Heat, who are the defending champions of the upcoming season, managed to get their hands on Emgland's left-arm pacer Paul Walter. Before signing Walter, the Heat signed New Zealand's Colin Munro in the platinum category.

Adelaide Strikers, who had pre-signed stand-ing England Test captain Ollie Pope in the golden category, drafted all-rounder Jamie Overton in the platinum category and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen in the third round.

An overall look at the men's BBL draft:

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett (platinum), Tom Curran (pre-signed, platinum), Usama Mir (silver)

Melbourne Renegades: Laurie Evans (platinum), Jacob Bethell (gold), Tim Seifert (pre-signed, gold)

Sydney Thunder: Lockie Ferguson (platinum), Sam Billings (pre-signed, platinum), Sherfane Rutherford (silver)

Hobart Hurricanes: Shai Hope (platinum), Chris Jordan (pre-signed, platinum), Rishad Hossain (bronze)

Adelaide Strikers: Jamie Overton (platinum), Ollie Pope (pre-signed, gold), Fabian Allen (silver)

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (pre-signed, platinum), Paul Walter (gold), Tom Alsop (bronze)

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen (pre-signed, platinum), Matthew Hurst (silver), Keaton Jennings (bronze)

Sydney Sixers: James Vince (retained, platinum), Akeal Hosein (pre-signed, gold), Jafer Chohan (bronze).

