England players start practising for fifth Test against India at The Oval

London [UK], July 30 : England Men's Cricket Team hold a practice session at The Oval Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and final Test of the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India.

Players who were seen during the practice session were middle-order batter Jacob Bethell, right-hand batter Harry Brook, and right-arm seamer Josh Tongue.

Later in the video, England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel, along with the Three Lions head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, were seen inspecting the pitch where the match will be played.

The fifth and final Test of the tour between England and India will be played at London's Kennington Oval from July 31 to August 4.

England is currently leading the five-match series 2-1. India will be eyeing to win the fifth Test at The Oval to level the series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On the other hand, England will look to bounce back and win the series 3-1.

Earlier on Monday, the Three Lions added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the upcoming fifth Test of the series against India. The 31-year-old has featured in one Test prior to this game, where he scored 97 runs and picked up two wickets.

Overton plays for Surrey in the county circuits, whose home ground is at The Oval, where the upcoming Test will be played.

Apart from familiarity with the conditions, Overton presents England with another pace-bowling all-rounder to offer support to skipper Ben Stokes.

Stokes is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with 17 scalps from the four Tests so far. The England captain has bowled 140 overs for the hosts, the most he has in a single Test series in his career.

The 34-year-old, however, struggled on the field after a pulsating first innings with the bat and only delivered 11 overs during India's second innings, putting his fitness ahead of the series decider under the scanner.

The deciding fifth Test begins on Thursday, July 31.

England won the first Test by five wickets in Leeds, before India secured a record win in Birmingham. The two sides then contested in a close encounter at Lord's, which England won by 22 runs.

The hosts had the upper hand for the majority of the Manchester Test, but India battled to secure a famous draw, to keep the series alive.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

