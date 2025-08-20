England set to tour Sri Lanka before T20 World Cup 2026

London [UK], August 20 : England is set to visit Sri Lanka, the co-host of next year's T20 World Cup, for a white-ball tour, in the buildup to the marquee event.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Wednesday to announce that the Three Lions will contest in three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 22 to February 3, next year. In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, England endured a heartbreak in the semi-finals against India, who eventually went on to lift the title.

"England Men will tour Sri Lanka for two white-ball series ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in early 2026," the ECB said in a statement.

The tour will begin with three ODIs on January 22 and will conclude on January 27. The ODI action will be followed by the T20Is from January 30 and will run till February 3. As of now, the venues of the six white-ball fixtures have yet to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket.

England will reap massive benefits from playing in the sub-continent, considering the T20 World Cup will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Under the refined leadership of Harry Brook, a rejuvenated England white-ball side will tussle for their third crown, having won it in 2009 and 2022.

The next year's tour of Sri Lanka will be England's first in over seven years. In their past exploits, England trounced the Lions to stand triumphant in the ODI leg in 2018. Riding high on the success in the 50-over format, England marched towards victory in the lone T20I.

England and Sri Lanka's last encounter in the shortest format of cricket dates back to the former's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2022. England overwhelmed Sri Lanka with a convincing four-wicket win in the group stage.

Before entering the arena to grapple for victory against each other, Sri Lanka will embark on a journey to Zimbabwe for a white-ball series, beginning on September 6. On the other hand, England will host South Africa, with the series set to kick off on September 10 in Cardiff.

