Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : England skipper Jos Buttler on Sunday opened up on his side's defeat to India in the fifth match of the series and said that they are disappointed.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said that the Three Lions have done some things well but also need to keep improving. The Three Lions skipper showered praise on the Men in Blue and said that they have a fantastic side.

"We're disappointed to lose the series, but we've done some things well and some things we want to improve on. We want to keep committing to this style of cricket and execute better. India are a fantastic side, especially at home, and we're better for the experience, the experience of great crowds like this at the Wankhede. Positives: Some of the guys' bowling performances - even today, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood were outstanding. I've seen a lot of cricket, and I thought Abhishek's innings today was one of the best," Jos Buttler was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'. While Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

