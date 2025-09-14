England, South Africa left frustrated after rain washes out third T20I

Nottingham [UK], September 14 : England and South Africa were left frustrated as they rued the missed opportunity to test out their combination for next year's T20 World Cup after the third contest was washed out due to rain in Nottingham, without a ball bowled on Sunday.

Persistent rain in Nottingham didn't allow the coin to be spun for the toss at Trent Bridge. When the hopes of a five-over-a-side faded, England skipper Harry Brook and South Africa captain Aiden Markram posed with the trophy, marking the end of the dramatic three-match series at 1-1.

Both skippers headed to the middle for a delayed toss, but rain became heavier and incessant as soon as they walked out. It subsided for some time but returned with vengeance, prompting the umpires to call off the fixture. "We couldn't play today, such a shame," Brook said after the match while expressing his frustration.

Proteas skipper Markram was disappointed after being robbed of the opportunity to put on an improved performance after their 146-run thrashing in the second contest at Old Trafford. "We had a lot of motivation today to put in a good performance and rectify a few things... but when the weather is like this, there's not much you can do," Markram said.

South Africa's next international assignment is now a month away as they prepare to tour Pakistan for two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs. Markram expects his troops to be ready for the new set of challenges that awaits them.

"It should be a good tour. [I have] two or three weeks off now, which will be welcome, and then we hit the road for a full tour. It's going to bring its own unique set of challenges, but the boys will be up for that," he said.

Brook and England have a couple of weeks off before beginning winter assignments in New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and India. Young Jacob Bethell will take the captaincy duties for the Three Lions next week in Ireland.

England opener Phil Salt was crowned the Player of the Series after his unbeaten 141 in Manchester powered England to 304/2, the highest in the T20Is in Manchester.

