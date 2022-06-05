England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Joe Root guides team to victory in first Test at Lords

Joe Root scored his 26th Test century as England defeated New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Root was unbeaten on 77 and along with Ben Foakes at stumps on Day 3 and the duo gave England a solid start. Chasing a target of 277, England were reeling at 69 for four at one stage.

Root and captain Ben Stokes 90-runs for the fifth wicket to provide impetus to England's chase. Stokes scored his fifty on Day 3 three before he was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on 54. However, Root and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes stitched an unbeaten partnership of 120 runs to take England home in the series opener. The second Test will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 10-14.