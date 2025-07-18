England vs Pakistan, WCL 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s World Championship of Legends Match on TV and Online

England vs Pakistan, WCL 2025 LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: The World Championship of Legends 2025 began on Friday with a high-voltage clash between England Champions and Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston Stadium. The match will begin at 9 p.m. IST and the toss will take place at 8.30 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Shahid Afridi will lead the Pakistan side, while 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will head the England team. Veteran English batter Sir Alastair Cook will also return to competitive cricket for the first time since retiring from international duty in 2018.

In the inaugural edition last year, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets to lift the trophy.

Match Details

Fixture : England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Date : Friday, July 18

Venue : Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Time : 9 PM IST (Toss at 8.30 PM IST)

TV Broadcast : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Pakistan Champions Squad:

Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin.

England Champions Squad:

Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Phil Mustard (wk), Usman Afzaal, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker.