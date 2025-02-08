England will try to fight well against India in second ODI, says former cricketer Debashish Mohanty

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 8 : Former India cricketer Debashish Mohanty on Saturday opened up on India's encounter against England in the second match of the series and said that the Three Lions will try to fight back against the hosts.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttuck.

Speaking to ANI, Debashish hoped that the second match of the ODI series between India and England would be a good game.

"It's going to be a good match. India is definitely one-up. England will definitely try to fight well. But as usual, the Indian team is playing at home, they know the weather conditions better than England...," Mohanty told ANI.

He added that dew won't be playing a role in the second match of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

"It's a good wicket. It's a good wicket. It should be 260-270... it's going to be a good competitive match... there is no due factor yet. If there was a due factor, it would have been different. But there is no due factor yet. But yes, as I said, England will naturally try to fight back, but it will be a good match,"

Earlier in the first match of the ODI series, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped the Men in Blue clinch a four-wicket triumph over England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

With the magnificent win in Nagpur, Team India took a 1-0 lead over the Three Lions in the ODI series.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor