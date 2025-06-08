England Women seal 3-0 ODI series sweep with clinical performance in Taunton

London [UK], June 8 : England Women, having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, delivered a dominant all-round display at Taunton to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, as per ICC.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, the hosts bundled out the Windies for 106/8 in a rain-marred contest that was cut short to 21-overs-a-side.

Led by the skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a half-century, England wrapped up a comprehensive win, chasing down the target in merely 65 balls with nine wickets in hand.

"That's a great way to finish the series. It has rained a few times in Taunton. We wanted to have a bit more opportunity in the middle, but bowling first and the rain didn't help that," Sciver-Brunt noted on the back of the strong win, as quoted from the ICC.

The series against the West Indies marked Sciver-Brunt's first since taking charge of England after Heather Knight stepped down from the role back in March.

The seasoned all-rounder stated the importance of providing opportunities to all the players and running different combinations ahead of this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India, starting 30 September.

"Looking at different combinations, trying things out. We have to gather information or we won't be able to explore them nearer to the World Cup," she said.

"It's a pleasing thing to see that everyone given an opportunity has put their hand up," she added.

"Some girls have a few days off, then some domestic cricket. We'll be raring to go come India," she noted.

The eight-team tournament will see England compete against defending champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and hosts India.

Touted among the favorites, England walk into the competition having finished as runners-up in the previous edition in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor