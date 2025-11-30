England XI cruise to 8-wicket win over PM's XI in pink-ball warm-up

Canberra [Australia], November 30 : England XI (ENG XI) defeated the Prime Minister's XI (PM's XI) by eight wickets in the two-day pink-ball match, which served as a tune-up for hopeful players on both sides ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, also a pink-ball fixture.

An impressive batting display, spearheaded by a near-century from James Rew, saw ENG XI comfortably defeat the hosts. The victory provides a timely boost and valuable day-night experience for the touring contingent ahead of the second Ashes Test, which will be a day-night fixture.

In response to the PM's XI declaration, the England XI openers, Emilio Gay and captain Tom Haines, started strongly, ending Day 1 at 29-0. Day 2 belonged entirely to the tourists' batters.

A forced retirement from Emilio Gay (56) and the dismissal of Tom Haines (77) brought together James Rew (92* off 123 balls) and Asa Tribe (53* off 87 balls). This pair dismantled the PM's XI bowling attack, which included veteran Peter Siddle and a host of young prospects.

The England XI side chased down the total, making 309/2 after 66.3 overs, winning the two-day contest by eight wickets.

Earlier in the match. PM XI won the toss and elected to bat first, and they declared their first innings at a competitive total of 308/8 after 83 overs. The innings was built on solid foundations laid by three half-centurions from the young Australian line-upCampbell Kellaway 82 (126), Nathan McSweeney (63) and Oliver Peake (54).

For the England XI, pace bowler Matthew Potts (2-40) was the pick of the bowlers. Spinners Tom Hartley (2-55) and part-time bowler Tom Haines (2-51) chipped in with two wickets apiece. Fast bowler Josh Tongue (0-48) also bowled a challenging spell.

