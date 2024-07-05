England's Anderson opens up on post-cricket future, things left unachieved in Test cricket

London [UK], July 5 : Ahead of his retirement Test match, England pace veteran James Anderson opened up on his future and listed things that left unachieved in his illustrious 22-year-old Test career.

Anderson, the 41-year-old ageless wonder who has won acclaim for his fitness and pace despite his age, announced in May on Instagram that the first Test of the summer against the West Indies on July 10 will mark his final international appearance.

Speaking on the Tailenders Podcast on Thursday, Anderson opened up about his future, saying that he would like to do both television punditry and coaching after he hangs up his boots.

"I honestly do not know what will happen next. I love talking about the game. I love talking about bowling and delving into the technical side of it. I have done a bit of punditry on TV and on the radio, so I will maybe balance that and a bit of coaching," he said.

Notably, England's managing director, Rob Key, recently confirmed that the ageless pacer will continue to be a part of their set-up by taking up the mentor's role.

Key confirmed that it won't be the last that fans see of Anderson, as he will stay with the squad for the rest of the summer as a mentor.

"Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he'll help as a bit more of a mentor. We are trying to set up an elite coach development programme, which Jimmy wants to do, but we will have a look at the end of the summer," Key said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It might be something that he does not enjoy, or it might be something that he absolutely loves. But he has got so much to offer English cricket, so we do not want to see that go. But it is going to be quite an occasion with him bowing out at Lord's," he added.

Anderson also said that towards the end of his career, it is quite weird for him that he has been able to take out time to do things like going to his daughter's school. He also said that he also considered consulting a career advisor there regarding his future.

"It is a weird feeling when you have done something for 20 years and then all of a sudden you have got to find something else to do. We went to see a school for my eldest daughter the other day. There was a career advisor there, and I did wonder about asking him some questions," said the pacer.

On the things he missed getting as a Test cricketer, Anderson said that he would have loved to get a Test hat-trick and century.

"Just for bragging rights in the pub, I wish I had taken a Test hat-trick. Stuart Broad (his pace bowling partner) bangs on about his two quite a lot, and he will always have that on me. I never got a Test hundred either, and I was so close at Trent Bridge. I made 81 against India in 2014. I thought I was getting one there, but I did not make it," he said.

Anderson said that former England captain Nasser Hussain, under whom he made his international debut in 2002, has had the biggest influence on him, as he gave him a lot of clarity as a player. He also liked his former skipper's intensity and firmness.

"Nasser was quite intense as a captain, and a lot of people did not like the way he went about things. But for me, as a 20-year-old, I needed that firmness and instruction. He would really tell you what was demanded of you. He probably had the biggest influence on me, just because of the stage of my career I was at when I played under him," he said.

The seasoned pacer has dominated red-ball cricket with his mastery of the swing as well as the reverse swing.

He made his debut in the Test format against Zimbabwe at The Lord's, and he will bid farewell to fans as a player at the same venue.

His 6/17 against Pakistan in the first Test in 2010 at Trent Bridge still echoes the prowess of his remarkable career. He left Pakistan batters Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali, and many more players speechless.

In 187 Tests, Anderson has taken 700 wickets at an average of 26.52, with the best bowling figures of 7/42. He has also taken 269 wickets in 194 ODIs for England and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is.

The England series against the West Indies will start from July 10 at Lord's and will see Three Lions play three Tests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor