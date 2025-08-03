England's batting maestro Joe Root becomes first to cross 6000-runs in WTC history

London [UK], August 3 : England's talismanic batter Joe Root became the first player in the World Test Championship history to cross the 6000-run threshold after another clinical masterclass on the fourth day of the fifth Test against India at Kennington Oval.

Root, a maestro at work, with his robust technique and sublime drives, enchanted the spectators as his name reverberated throughout the stadium under London's gloomy sky. He left no stone unturned to frustrate India seamers, bereft of his regular tormentor's company, Jasprit Bumrah.

He stayed unruffled during England's pursuit of a 374-run target and added another feather to his cap by crossing 6,000 runs during his 69th Test appearance in the tournament. With 20 centuries and 23 fifties, Root sits at the summit as the top run-getter, followed by Steve Smith (4,278), Marnus Labuschagne (4,225), Ben Stokes (3,616) and Travis Head (3,300) in the WTC charts.

The 34-year-old brought up his fifty by pushing the ball towards deep backwards square leg for a single. He celebrated the landmark moment with a gentle raise of the bat towards the England dressing room. He continued to pile up runs on the board and levelled former South Africa cricketer Herbie Taylor's record for most 50-plus scores against an opponent in home Tests.

The stylish right-handed star boasts a staggering tally of 16 fifty-plus scores against India, while Taylor also boasts the exact tally but against England. Australia's legendary Don Brandman sits at the top with 17 fifty-plus scores against their arch-rival England.

Root has been on a record-shattering spree across the five Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Root took a step closer to breaking 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921, the most runs by a player in the format. He transcended to the second spot and left legendary Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid behind in the list.

The prolific batter also tied Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (38 tons) for the joint fourth-most centuries in the longer format, standing behind Ponting (41), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51).

