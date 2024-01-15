New Delhi [India], January 15 : England batter Ben Duckett hailed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and branded him as a world-class bowler ahead of the five-match Test series.

Against the India spinner, Duckket has an average of just five, scoring just 15 runs in three innings and got dismissed a total of three times as well.

"I wasn't the last left-hander to struggle out there in those conditions against Ashwin. He's so good everywhere. I'm sure he's going to get me out again, he's a world-class bowler. But I would back myself now on a good pitch or a flatter pitch to not feel like I have to play aggressive shots or sweep every ball," Duckett told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

During a Test series on Indian soil, the spin unit of the hosts remains in the spotlight. But, Duckett feels India's pace attack is capable of inflicting damage just like their star-studded spin line-up.

Ahead of the series, Duckett talked about the approach that he is going to take on the Indian soil and the threat of the hosts' bowling line-up.

"People talk about how good India's spin bowling is but at the top of the order against the seam attack it's going to be tough no matter how flat the pitches are," Duckett said.

"I've obviously just played against, in my eyes, the best seam attack in the world this summer. I think the preparation in Abu Dhabi will be focused around facing the new ball spin. It's going to be interesting, I don't think I'll get out blocking as many times as I did when I was last there," Duckett added.

India will host England in a five-match Test series which will kick off on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor