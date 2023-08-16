England’s Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement, all-rounder to play World Cup 2023

Star England -rounder Ben Stokes has unretired from ODI cricket – reversing the decision he made in July last year – and been named in England's 15-member squad for the series against New Zealand starting later this month.Stokes retired from ODIs last July, two months after being named England’s test captain, and the reversal opens the door for him to play in their 50-overs World Cup title defence in October and November.

I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing (Stokes) back in an England ODI shirt again,” national selector Luke Wright said in a statement.Stokes, 32, was Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final on home soil, when he hit an unbeaten 84 as England beat New Zealand in a dramatic super over.He also hit a match-winning unbeaten 52 to lead England to the Twenty20 World Cup title last year, with victory over Pakistan in the final in Melbourne.