England's bowling is ordinary, cannot dismiss the Indian team twice: Sarandeep Singh

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Former cricketer Sarandeep Singh believes India will beat England in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and draw the series.

After the conclusion of four Tests, the series remains alive with India trailing 1-2 as both teams return to London for the last contest of the five-match series. The fifth Test will begin on July 31.

Singh said England's bowling line-up is very ordinary and they cannot dismiss Indian batsmen in both innings.

"India is going to win this Test match and draw the series. England's situation is very bad. The way we saw it was that, even after taking a big lead, they couldn't dismiss the Indian batsmen. Their bowling is very ordinary. This is not the kind of fast bowling which can dismiss Indian batsmen twice," Singh told ANI.

England took a huge head of 311 in the first innings, following which India pulled off a stellar draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion.

Singh felt India should go with spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the series decider as the wicket at the Oval is dry, which offers much for the spinners.

"The Oval wicket suits the Indian team very much because the wicket remains dry there and offers a lot of spin, so Kuldeep Yadav should be given this opportunity," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to feature in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has played 13 matches so far in his Test career and grabbed 56 wickets at an average of 22.16 and an economy of 3.55. He also has four five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Yadav has played only one Test in England so far. He featured in the second Test back in 2018, where he went wicketless.

Singh praised World No.1 Test seamer Jasprit Bumrah, saying he has been shouldering the team's burden for the last ten to twelve years.

"Jasprit Bumrah is one of the fittest players playing all three formats. He has been holding the burden of this team for the last ten to twelve years, sometimes for a fast bowler, injuries happen, but he is not a give-up bowler....Jasprit Bumrah is going to play for a long Time for India," Singh told ANI.

Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04.

India will be eyeing to win the in fifth Test at The Oval to level the series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

