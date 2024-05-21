England's Danni Wyatt, Sarah Glenn make big gains in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Dubai [UAE], May 21 : England's experienced batter Danni Wyatt and spinner Sarah Glenn made big movements in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings on the back of their fine performances in a dominant series sweep over Pakistan.

England cruised to an impressive 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan on home soil, with opener Danni Wyatt finishing the three-game series as the leading run-scorer with 94 runs at an average of 31.33.

In the final match of the series, Wyatt's innings of 87 from just 48 balls stood out most and the hard-hitting batter was rewarded by jumping six places to 16th on the latest rankings for T20I batters.

After scoring 42 runs throughout the series, teammate Maia Bouchier climbs seven spots to tie for 23rd on the same list.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Aliya Riaz jumps three spots to 53rd and Sidra Ameen moves up three spots to 62nd, making some progress after some strong performances throughout the series.

The T20I bowlers' latest rankings told a similar story: after outstanding ball-handling performances against Pakistan, England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn both improved their overall position.

With five wickets in three games, Ecclestone extended her lead as the world's top-ranked T20I bowler. Glenn, on the other hand, moves up to third place after taking six wickets at an average of 7.16 in the series.

The most notable improvement from Pakistan's perspective was pacer Diana Baig. After taking four wickets in her two appearances against England, the right-arm shot up to 46th position on the T20I bowlers ranking, an eight-place climb.

