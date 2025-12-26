England's Harry Brook becomes fastest to reach 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : England batter Harry Brook completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced.

Brook, England's vice-captain, achieved this milestone during his side's fourth Ashes Test, a prestigious Boxing Day fixture at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). During the first innings, he delivered a decent counter-attack after England was reduced to 16/4, scoring 34-ball 41, with two fours and two sixes. But just like it has been throughout the series, a promising knock was cut short, this time by Scott Boland.

In 34 Tests, Brook has scored 3,034 runs at an average of 54.17, with 10 centuries and 14 fifties in 57 innings at a strike rate of over 86. His best individual score is 317.

Reaching the landmark in just 3,468 deliveries, Brook is the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced. He is also the second-fastest England player to reach the milestone, equalling Denis Compton (57), who also reached the milestone in the same number of innings. The fastest Englishman to reach 3,000 Test runs is Australian batting icon Don Bradman, who took just 33 runs to reach the milestone back in 1928.

This year, Brook has scored 753 runs in 10 Tests and 17 innings at an average of 44.29, with a strike rate of over 82, including two centuries, four fifties and a best score of 158.

Currently, during his Ashes series debut, Brook is the fifth-highest run-getter, scoring 214 runs in seven innings at 30.57, with a strike rate over 78, including his best score of 52, his solitary fifty, at Perth during the first Test. His first Aussie Test tour has seen him showcase some glimpses of promise.

Meanwhile, England elected to bowl first, and a five-wicket haul from Josh Tongue (5/45) bowled out Australia for just 152 in the first innings.

Tongue made history, becoming the first bowler from his team to take a five-wicket haul in the prestigious Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 21st century, playing a crucial role in cutting short Australia's innings to just two sessions.

Tongue produced the aggression, ruthlessness and venom that England fans had been waiting for. Having already lost the Ashes Test series and extending their wait for their first triumph in Australia since 2010/11, England and particularly Tongue, came to MCG for the prestigious fixture with vengeance in their eyes. Playing for the Three Lions badge on the chest, Tongue played for the fiery English pride, which has suffered many wounds in Australia since their last Ashes series win there, having been winless in the last 18 Tests there.

Darren Gough and Dean Headley took a five-for at the MCG in 1998.

England ended their day by huffing and puffing their way to 110 all out, with Brook top-scoring and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) grinding it out as Michael Neser (4/45) and Scott Boland (3/30) made merry.

Australia ended the day at 4/0, leading by 46 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor