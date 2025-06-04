London [UK], June 4 : Young wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith feels opening for England during the three ODIs against the West Indies has provided him with "great practice" for his upcoming battle against India quicks in the forthcoming five Tests against India, scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley.

Smith put up a swashbuckling 25-ball half-century, his first in the ODIs during England's seven-wicket triumph in the third and the final contest of the series on Tuesday. The 24-year-old's impressive exploits ended on 64(28) after Gudakesh Motie cleaned him up by rattling the timber.

"There's an opportunity there to go and play, and experience opening when the ball is still swinging and nipping around against quality bowlers. It's definitely great practice [for the India series]. It feels like we're close to it now, we're almost there. It's been great playing these three games, and obviously, the Zimbabwe Test led up to it," Smith said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Smith struck tenaciously at 180.35 across the three ODIs and registered 37, 0 and 64 as England whitewashed West Indies 3-0. He has been a regular face since last September, after bursting onto the international scene last summer in Test format as Jonny Bairstow's successor.

The 24-year-old will have a short break before the five high-stakes Tests against India, considering he is not a part of England's squad for the three T20Is.

"I feel good. Hopefully, the next 10 days or so can go well, prep-wise, and we can head into [the] India [series] quite fresh, which is amazing," he said.

Smith is yet to encounter India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in any format. Despite the looming threat of Bumrah, Smith hopes to learn from watching his compatriots trying to contain him with 'Bazball'.

"Hopefully, down at No. 7, I can watch other lads go and face him first. [He is] certainly a challenge there," Smith said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor