England's Joe Root completes 100 wickets in international cricket

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 : England batter and off-spinner Joe Root completes 100 wickets in international cricket as he dismissed Rohit Sharma in India's second innings of the third Test of the five-match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday.

Root currently has 100 wickets (67 in Tests, 27 in ODIs, and 6 in T20Is) in the 341 matches in international cricket so far in his international career at an average of 46.96 and has conceded runs at an economy of 3.92, his best bowling figures. His best bowling figures are 5/8.

With 983 international wickets, James Anderson is England's highest wicket-taker across all formats.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Mohammad Siraj (4/84), Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day at 196/2 and a 322-run lead.

