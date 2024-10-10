England's Joe Root shatters multiple records with scintillating double-century in Multan Test

Multan [Pakistan], October 10 : Star England batter Joe Root on Thursday displayed a stupendous performance and broke multiple records against Pakistan in the second Test match in Multan.

Root played a 262-run knock from 375 balls at a strike rate of 69.87. He slammed 17 fours during his time on the crease. The England batter was unlucky in the 137th over when Agha Salman dismissed him.

On day four of the Multan Test, Joe Root etched his name on the elite list and equalled former Proteas cricketer Graeme Smith's record of four double centuries away from home. Both Root and Smith have slammed four double hundreds away from home.

Legendary batters Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Kumar Sangakkara hold the top spot on the chary with five double centuries on away soil.

Root also became the second batter to hit the most double hundreds for the Three Lions. The 33-year-old has smashed six two-hundreds for England. The right-handed batter leapfrogged Alastair Cook's five double centuries to achieve the milestone.

Former cricketer Wally Hammond holds the top spot on the chart with seven double-hundreds.

Joe Root also equalled Alastair Cook and Wally Hammond's record of most 250-plus scores for England.

Meanwhile, Root has also equalled former India batter Virender Sehwag's record of the most 250-plus scores against Pakistan. Both Root and Sehwag have two 250-plus scores against Pakistan.

England batter Root also became the first visiting batter in Asia to score a double hundred in each of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Centuries from skipper Shan Masood (151 in 177 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (102 in 184 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and a fine fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 in 177 balls, with eight fours) powered Pakistan to 556 all out.

Spinner Jack Leach (3/160) and pacers Brydon Carse (2/74) and Gus Atkinson (2/99) were among the wicket-takers for England. In their first innings, England were helped by half-centuries from Zak Crawley (78 in 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 in 75 balls, with 11 fours).

Following their dismissal, Root (176*) and Harry Brook (141* in 173 balls, with 12 fours and a six) looted runs against an ineffective Pakistan attack and reached 492/3 at the end of day three, trailing by just 64 runs. The duo have stitched a 243-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At tea of day four, England posted 823/7 on the board in their first inning. On the other hand, Pakistan added 23/1 in their second inning, with Saim Ayub (13) and Shan Masood (10) unbeaten on the crease.

