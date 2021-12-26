England's misery in Ashes continues as visitors get bowled out for below 200

Australia started from where they left in Adelaide and wrapped up the England innings on 185. England captain Joe Root was the only batter from the English camp, who showed some resistance and scored a half-century. Among the Aussie bowlers it was their captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who returned with three wickets each. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0 and will be the favourites going into the Test match.

Australia’s pace-bowling captain Pat Cummins ripped through England’s top order in the opening session, taking three wickets, to leave the tourists at a precarious 61-3 at lunch on Sunday. Australia then claimed another three wickets in the middle session, removing the dangerous duo of Root and Ben Stokes (25). The dismissal of Jos Buttler for three, after aiming a wild slog to deep mid-wicket off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon in the last over before tea, summed up England’s struggles against Australia’s disciplined bowling.