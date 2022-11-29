England's obligation to play entertaining brand of cricket in Pakistan: McCullum

Rawalpindi, Nov 29 England Test team coach Brendon McCullum has said it is his team's obligation to play an entertaining brand of cricket in Pakistan, a country which has been "starved" of international action for a long time.

England are touring Pakistan for a three-Test series beginning at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 after a gap of 17 years, with only veteran pace bowler James Anderson having played in the country - in 2005 - and that too not a Test match.

McCullum, who is being credited for England's Test resurgence Ben Stokes' side has won six of the last seven Tests they have played felt Pakistan is a great place to play entertaining cricket.

"This (Pakistan) is obviously a great place to tour and it's been starved of international cricket for a long period of time," McCullum was quoted as saying by planetsport.com.

"We understand how passionate people are here in Pakistan about this form of cricket and we understand the obligation that we have as an England side, and we are looking forward to coming over here and playing an entertaining style of cricket which hopefully ends up in results, whether that's in our favour or in Pakistan's favour," added McCullum, a former New Zealand batter.

McCullum also insisted England will not deviate from their fearless and the positive approach in the three Test series.

England are the second major cricket-playing nation to embark on a Test tour of Pakistan after a long absence due to security reasons. Australia had toured Pakistan in March, winning the three-Test series 1-0 under Pat Cummins.

"Hopefully everyone that does dial into this series, not just in Pakistan but around the world, sees that international cricket is back in Pakistan and we've got a product that's worth watching," added McCullum.

"The boys have already said they're pretty excited about playing in front of a full house here, it's going to be a good atmosphere, so they're really excited. That's what we want from red-ball cricket all around the world is stadiums packed out and fans getting behind their local team.

"The skipper (Ben Stoke) wants them to be rock stars and to be a rock star you've got to play in front of the big houses. We've got that opportunity to do that," added McCullum.

