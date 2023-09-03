England's pacer Gus Atkinson feels County Championship experience should hold him in good stead ahead of World Cup

London [UK], September 3 : England's pacer Gus Atkinson, who made a memorable debut against New Zealand in the second T20I, said that his experience of playing the County Championship should hold him in good stead for this year's ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India for the first time ever.

England’s Gus Atkinson had an international debut to remember. He struck in his very first over in the second T20I against New Zealand, accounting for Devon Conway. Later, he returned to pick three wickets in five balls, including that of New Zealand’s highest run-getter Tim Seifert.

He eventually finished at 4/20, in what was an assertive 95-run win for England, which is the best figure by an English bowler on his T20I international debut.

The Surrey quick has played five fixtures of the County Championship this year, taking 20 wickets at an average of 20.20, with the best figures of 6/68.

He’s only one game into international cricket, but Atkinson is already touted highly by the England selectors. His remarkable rise is informed by his serious pace, which brought him into the limelight this summer.

This saw the youngster make his way into England’s provisional squad for the World Cup. He has only furthered his chances with this exceptional debut.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Atkinson believed that his county championship experience should hold him in good stead for the World Cup.

"I have not played much 50-over cricket but I have played a bit of Championship cricket this year, so should be alright," said Atkinson as quoted by ICC.

While Atkinson’s rise in England cricket has been phenomenal, the pacer always believed that things could work out quickly for him.

"I knew that once I got going, it could happen quickly. I have always known my ability and what I can do. And I always knew once I had a chance with the games… The Hundred's a big opportunity and I knew if I could perform in that it would happen quickly and thankfully it has," he added.

He has been compared to England star Jofra Archer due to his exceptional pace. But this does not bother the pacer too much.

"Probably a year-and-a-half now (of being compared with Archer). I do not like to think about that much, to be honest," he added.

England already has a 2-0 lead in the four-game T20I series against New Zealand. The third match takes place in Birmingham on 3 September.

This four-match contest is followed by a four-ODI series against the same opponent. Atkinson is a part of that squad too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor