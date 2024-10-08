England's Sam Curran disappinted after missing Test recall following Stokes' injury

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Sam Curran expressed his disappointment at missing out on a Test recall following Ben Stokes' hamstring injury this summer.

However, he hopes that playing a central role in England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean will reinforce his credentials across formats.

Despite being named Player of the Final and Tournament in England's T20 World Cup victory in Australia two years ago, Curran's international career is at a crossroads at the age of 26.

He feels he lacks the role clarity in white-ball cricket that has been key to his success in the franchise circuit. Moreover, he believes he doesn't quite fit the profile that England seeks under the new head coach, Brendon McCullum.

Curran struggled in England's T20 title defense in the Caribbean earlier this year, managing only three wickets at an average of 38.33 and batting for a total of 11 balls across five matches. His last ODI appearance was in December 2023, following England's disappointing World Cup campaign.

In red-ball cricket, Curran's most recent Test appearance was against India in August 2021, and he hasn't featured in any of the 30 matches under McCullum's tenure.

This is despite his impressive record of contributing to victories, with 16 wins in his 24 caps, including a remarkable seven consecutive wins from his debut series against India in 2018.

One factor in his absence is Stokes' role as England's senior all-rounder. Additionally, Curran's physical attributes may be working against him. At 5ft 9in, his medium-pace bowling doesn't align with the current preference for taller, faster bowlers, as evidenced by the recent Test debut of 6ft 7in left-armer Josh Hull at the Kia Oval, Curran's home ground.

"The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown," Curran told talkSPORT, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"As a county player, it's an interesting one, because you've got to hope that you fit that mould right now. And if you don't, you've just got to crack on and win games for your franchise and your counties, and just hope that that call comes," Curran added.

"There's actually nothing you can do about it. If you fit what they're looking for, you're great. But if you don't, it actually might not be an ability thing," he noted.

Curran's omission from the recent Test series against Sri Lanka further highlighted his current lack of fit within the team.

He had hoped Stokes' injury during the Hundred in early August would lead to a Test recall, but this did not materialize.

"I'll be totally honest, when Stokesy got injured, I did probably think that was my way back into the Test team," he said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"A couple of weeks back, I had a meeting with Keysy [Rob Key, director of cricket] just to get a bit of understanding of where the group is, and how I see myself getting back into the Test side," Curran noted.

"Being a player who experienced Test cricket so young, I feel like I had an advantage to know what it's about, to know what winning a Test match is, and the grind and the grit and attitude that you need ... so I was a little bit gutted. Selection is selection, but I thought that was my way back into the side at the minute," he remarked.

"They've got their own structure at the minute, and they're picking the guys that fit that environment, and there's a big thing going on at the minute about extra pace and stuff like that. And I guess for 12 months' time, and the Ashes, these are the guys they want, so you can't question it until the plan comes to an end," Curran said.

For now, England's eight-match tour of the Caribbean offers Curran a chance to take on a more prominent role.

The timing of the tour, between the end of the Pakistan Test series and the start of the New Zealand tour, might allow him to bat higher up the order in the absence of several multi-format players.

"At the Oval Invincibles and Surrey, and a couple of the franchise teams, I feel like my role has been pretty nailed on, whereas with England, there's been myself, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone ... Woakesy [Chris Woakes] as well, all these allrounders at 6, 7, 8 and 9, and it can be confusing," Curran said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Sometimes you take the new ball, and then [the selectors] go to four seamers, and you're the one to lose out, so it's a frustrating role. My strongest role in most teams is batting in the top six and bowling, but I love playing all sorts of roles," he added.

"My goal is always to try and get back into the England sides, and there's only one way of doing that ... scoring runs, taking wickets and winning games for England or the franchises. There's no doubt I'd love to be on an Ashes tour or in a Champions Trophy victory. I'm someone who likes to prove a point, so fingers crossed the next couple of months go well," Curran concluded.

