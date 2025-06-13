England's star spinner Sophie Ecclestone returns as Three Lions announce their squad for India series

New Delhi [India] June 13 : England have named a 14-member squad for their upcoming T20I series against India starting from June 28, with star spinner Sophie Ecclestone making her much-anticipated return, according to the ICC website.

Ecclestone, ranked No.1 and No.4 in the ICC Women's ODI and T20I Bowler Rankings, respectively, returns after a temporary break from cricket.

The England squad, who are already brimming with confidence after a dominant 3-0 series win over West Indies in the T20I as well as the ODI series, will be bolstered by her return.

This series marked a successful start to Charlotte Edwards' tenure as head coach and Nat Sciver-Brunt's captaincy. Pacer Lauren Filer also makes a return to the squad after missing out on the West Indies series last month.

Amy Jones, who has been rising rapidly in the ICC Women's Player Rankings, has also been named in the strong unit.

Charlotte Edwards expressed her excitement about the prospect of facing India as well as the return of star spinner Ecclestone.

"There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on - we're always looking at getting better. Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women's T20 World Cup," Edwards said.

"It's great to have Soph back, and we're looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us."

"It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all. It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast."

England Squad: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

