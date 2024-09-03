England's Test head coach Brendon McCullum to also coach white-ball set up after new deal

London [UK], September 3 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that Test head coach Brendon McCullum will also serve as the head coach of England's white-ball teams "as part of a strategic restructure" for the Three Lions senior set-up.

McCullum has been sitting at the helm of England's Test team since May 2022. He has extended his contract, which will run until the end of 2027. Under his new contract, McCullum will assume leadership of both the Test and white-ball teams starting January 2025, coinciding with England's white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Marcus Trescothick, who was announced as the interim head coach following the departure of Matthew Mott, will continue with his role for England's upcoming series against Australia and the tour of the West Indies.

According to ESPNcricinfo, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, were among the candidates to replace Mott.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, expressed his delight following the appointment of McCullum as all-format head coach and said as quoted from ECB's offical statement, "I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

"Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting, and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way. For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January. The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff," he added.

While talking about his new role in England's coaching set-up, McCullum said, "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place."

"Rob Key's vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I'm energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities. The talent within English cricket is immense, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats," he added.

After England's ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka concludes at the Kia Oval next week, McCullum will take a short break at home in New Zealand. He will link up with the Test team for their winter tours of Pakistan in October and the three-match Test series against New Zealand in December.

