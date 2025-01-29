England's veteran spinner Adil Rashid climbs to top of ICC men's T20I bowling rankings

Dubai [UAE], January 29 : England's veteran spinner Adil Rashid has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings after his sensational performances in the three T20Is against India.

The 36-year-old leg-break spinner first moved to the summit in the T20I bowling rankings at the end of 2023. He remained at the top spot before being dethroned by the West Indies ball tweaker Akeal Hosein before Christmas.

His impressive showings in the three T20Is against India in the sub-continent allowed him to reclaim the top spot. Rashid delivered a clinical spell with the ball to turn the tides in England's favour.

With his match figures of 1/15, Rashid played a crucial role in England's 26-run victory in the third match in Rajkot on Tuesday. Rashid has three scalps to his name in the same number of matches.

After the conclusion of the three T20Is, England are trailing in the series with a 2-1 deficit. On the other hand, India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy climbed 25 places to fifth following his five-wicket haul in Rajkot.

India vice-captain Axar Patel stands on the cusp of earning a place in the top 10. He moved five places up to 11th in the same rankings.

Australia's Travis Head has found a new challenger for his top spot in the T20I batting rankings. India's young southpaw Tilak Varma, on the back of his rollicking performances, jumped to the second spot.

Head holds a 23-point lead at the top of the T20I batting rankings. But Tilak remains hot on heels with his scores of 19*, 72* and 18 against England.

If Tilak goes on to continue with his swashbuckling performances, he could topple Head from the top. If he can do so, Tilak will become the youngest player to become the top T20I batter.

Tilak's compatriot Abhishek Sharma moved 59 places to 40th. England's Liam Livingstone jumped five places to equal 32nd, and Ben Duckett moved 28 rungs to equal 68th in the T20I batter rankings.

In the ICC Test bowling rankings, Pakistan's veteran spinner Noman Ali moved to the fifth spot following his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against the West Indies.

Noman's counterpart, Jomel Warrican, rose to the 24th spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Rizwan was the biggest mover in the Test batting rankings. He moved two spots up to 15th after ending the series as the leading run-scorer with 147 runs.

