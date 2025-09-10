London [UK], September 10 : England's veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid is not willing to put a time frame on his illustrious adventures in international cricket as he aims to cast his spell at the age of 40 or even beyond.

Rashid, who will turn 38 next February, has been instrumental to England's success in white-ball cricket since 2015, lifting the 50-over World Cup four years later and then the T20 version in 2022. At 37, the seasoned ball-tweaker is showing no signs of slowing down, scalping nine wickets at a mere average of nine during the 2-1 ODI home series defeat against South Africa.

He will return to the T20I phase, hoping to turn around England's fortune against the Proteas and inspire them to a series win as the Three Lions continue to build the side for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Rashid aims to take it one stride at a time and prolong his endeavours in the international circuit for as long as possible.

"I am going all right at the moment. I like to take it a game at a time, a day at a time and not look too far ahead in terms of World Cups in years to come. Just let things unfold and nature take its course. You do have the age factor in the back of your mind about getting to 40, 41, but who knows what can happen in one, two, three years' time?" Rashid said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"You want to play cricket for as long as possible, as long as the body can hold, and you are performing to a certain level. If am well, I will try my best. Hopefully, if I keep performing, I can carry on," he added.

While he continues to be a reliable figure in the white-ball formats, he has been a notable absentee in Tests. His last appearance in the red-ball format dates back to January 2019 against the West Indies. With the Ashes looming, Rashid is content with his decision to resist a potential call. His friend Moeen Ali reversed his decision to retire and returned in 2023 for the home Ashes. But Rashid isn't interested in following the same suit.

"It would be a no. I am quite comfortable and confident with what I have been doing since when I finished with red-ball cricket. I'm sure that won't come as the spinners coming through will put good performances in. I am sure England have got that sorted," Rashid said.

