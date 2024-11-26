England's white-ball stars shine in latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi [India], November 26 : England's leading white-ball cricketers have seen notable improvements in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, following their impressive performances against South Africa.

Heather Knight's team quickly recovered from their early exit at the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup by winning the first match of their three-game T20I series against South Africa in East London. Several standout players contributed significantly to this victory.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was particularly impressive, scoring 59 runs and earning the Player of the Match award. This performance lifted the 32-year-old two places to 14th in the T20I batter rankings.

Sciver-Brunt's partnership with Amy Jones, who added a crucial 31 runs, was vital in securing the win. Jones also moved up one place to 29th in the T20I batter rankings.

Despite these advancements, Australia's Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remain at the top of the T20I batter rankings, with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt holding third place following her 22-run innings at Buffalo Park.

England's Sophie Ecclestone extended her lead at the top of the T20I bowling rankings with a tight spell of 1/18 against South Africa. Charlie Dean also made gains, climbing four places to 15th after taking two wickets in the same match.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk had notable achievements despite the team's four-wicket loss. She improved four spots to 37th in the T20I bowling rankings and moved up two places to 11th in the T20I all-rounder rankings. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continues to lead the all-rounder rankings.

These ranking changes highlight the ongoing competition and the outstanding efforts of players to improve and excel on the international stage.

