"English women's cricket is in healthy place": Nasser Hussain

London [UK], August 8 : Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that England's women's cricket team is in a good position and they can continue to grow as young players continue to learn and progress.

While speaking in the latest episode of the ICC Review, Hussain nominated Capsey, Dunkley and Filer as the next group of stars that can help England continue their upward trend.

He believes that the exposure these players receive from playing in domestic and world tournaments will help make the process faster.

"We've got The Hundred...here in England and it's going to be so important for their growth and their development to keep improving," Hussain said.

"Hopefully some of them, hopefully, the WPL (Women’s Premier League in India) will keep picking up some young English players to play in different conditions as well. I think English women's cricket is in a very healthy place because of The Hundred. Because they're getting that exposure to playing against some of the best players in the world. (India pair) Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are over (in England) to play," Hussain added.

Hussain further went on to say that franchise tournaments will also benefit young cricketers to get used to the way different players operate and practice.

"When you're playing against the best all the time, you learn from them and you're in the same dressing room as them, that's what's really good about these franchise tournaments, to get in the same dressing room and see how they operate and practice. I think that'd be the great benefit of franchise tournaments for some of our young women cricketers," Hussain signed off.

England's women's team is set to play in some of the major venues which include Edgbaston, Headingley, The Ageas Bowl, The Kia Oval and Lord's. The Women's Ashes Series have attracted record ticket sales according to the ECB this summer which has allowed them to take up the most renowned venues on the English soil.

Heather Knight's women's team, like the men's, will kick off the international summer against Pakistan. This series will follow the success template of the ongoing Ashes series, where the men's and women's series are happening side-by-side.

The England Women's team will kick off their summer home campaign with a three-match T20I series against the Pakistan Women's team on May 11 at the Edgbaston. The second T20I match will be played on May 17 at The County Ground. While the series will conclude on May 19 at the Headingley Cricket Stadium.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, the hosts will square off in the ODI series against Pakistan. The Incora County Ground will kick off the three-match ODI series on May 23. The second ODI will be played on May 26 at The Cooper Associates County Ground. The ODI series will conclude on May 29 at The Cloud County Ground.

