Eoin Morgan ruled out of remaining WI T20Is with quad injury

London, Jan 28 Eoin Morgan, the England team's white-ball captain, will miss the remaining two T20Is against West Indies in the Caribbean due to a low-grade quadriceps injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed late on Thursday.

Morgan also missed the third T20I of the ongoing series having felt pain in his right quad during England's warm-up session. Moeen Ali led in Morgan's absence in the third game, with England falling short by 20 runs in a chase of 225 as West Indies took a 2-1 lead.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement.

The England skipper wasn't at his best in the first two games, scoring a 29-ball 17 in the first T20I while he only managed 13 off 12 in the second game.

The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played on January 29 and January 30 respectively.

